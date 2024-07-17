No plan to end practice of hiring contractual employees: Gujarat govt

Ahmedabad, Jul 17 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Wednesday rejected a media report which claimed that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had decided to end the practice of hiring contract employees and instead ordered to fill vacancies through regular recruitment.

The General Administration Department made the assertion after a report over contractual hiring in the state government went viral on social media.

“Some news and social media platforms have published a report which claimed that the state government has decided to end the contract system and fill up all government jobs, including Class 3 and 4, through regular recruitment only,” the department said in a statement.

“This is not true. The state government has neither taken such a decision nor were such instructions given to anyone. This is to clarify that there is no change in the state government's current policy on recruitment,” the statement said.

Earlier in the day, a Gujarati news channel ran a report claiming that the CM had decided to do away with the system of contract-based recruitments, wherein people are hired on a contractual basis rather than regular government employees.

The TV channel further claimed that people would henceforth be recruited only on a permanent basis as regular employees instead of contract-based hiring.

While the channel withdrew the report within hours of airing it, screenshots of it went viral on social media platforms, prompting people to believe that the state had indeed taken such a decision. PTI PJT PD NR