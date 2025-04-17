No plan to implement slum rehab scheme in Kusumpur Pahadi: DDA to NGT

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has informed the National Green Tribunal that there was no further plan to implement the proposed slum rehabilitation scheme in Kusumpur Pahadi.

According to the proposed scheme, 2,800 dwelling units were to be constructed over 18.96 acre where the jhuggi-jhopdi cluster currently stands in south Delhi’s Kusumpur Pahadi, and is home to around a lakh people.

The NGT was hearing a plea alleging environmental degradation owing to the DDA's proposed scheme.

In an order on April 9, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel considered the DDA's reply on non-implementation of the proposed scheme.

The bench observed the DDA disputed that the pahadi was located in the southern-central ridge area.