No plan to include Manusmriti, Baburnama in history curriculum: DU VC Yogesh Singh

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Tuesday ruled out any plan to include Manusmriti and Baburnama in the university’s History curriculum.

The clarification came amid reports that the university was planning to discuss the introduction of such study material or courses in its upcoming academic and executive council meetings.

“There is no plan to study subjects like Manusmriti and Baburnama in DU,” Singh said in a statement, adding that such topics have neither been considered nor will they be entertained in the future.

The course committee of the History department recently approved the inclusion of the two texts in its syllabus. However, no statutory approval for the same has been granted by the university yet.

The Vice Chancellor said that the autobiography of Mughal emperor Babur is not relevant in contemporary times. “Baburnama is the autobiography of a tyrant anyway. There is no need to teach it,” he said.

He emphasised that under the New Education Policy (NEP 2020), DU is focused on introducing courses that align with Indian traditions and contribute to national development. “We are moving towards Viksit Bharat. Our study material is designed to help achieve the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047,” he said.

Last year also a proposal to introduce Manusmriti in the law syllabus faced strong opposition, leading to its withdrawal just before it was to be presented for approval in DU's Executive Council.