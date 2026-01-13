No plans to change 'tantri' of Sabarimala: Minister Vasavan

Kottayam (Kerala), Jan 13 (PTI) Kerala Minister V N Vasavan on Tuesday said that there were no plans to change the 'tantri' of Sabarimala, who comes from the ancient priestly family, 'Thazamon Madom, following the arrest of Kandararu Rajeevaru in the gold loss case.

Rajeevaru, the chief priest (tantri) of Sabarimala, hails from the Thazamon family whose roots run deep and are associated with the legend of Lord Parasurama.

Vasavan, speaking to reporters here, said there were no plans to remove the tantri as these issues can be examined by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) only after the gold loss case is over.

Minister for Devaswom also said that the Thazamon family has traditional rights in the temple.

Vasavan added that the government will be going on appeal against the recent Kerala High Court ruling that the Kerala Devaswom Recruitment Board can no longer prepare the list of candidates to be appointed to various posts in the Guruvayoor Devaswom and aided educational institutions under it.

