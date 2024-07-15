No plans to launch solar ferry boats in Goa, says minister

Panaji, Jul 15 (PTI) The Goa government on Monday informed the state legislative assembly that it has no plans to have solar-powered ferry boats after its previous failed attempt.

Responding to a question from BJP MLA Sankalp Amonkar, State River Navigation Department Minister Subhash Phal Desai said the solar boat, St Pedro, commissioned in April 2022, could not generate any revenue as it ferried passengers for free.

The boat, acquired for Rs 3.9 crore, was operated on the Chodan-Panaji route for three months, he said.

The department had created the necessary infrastructure for the boat, which had a capacity to ferry 60 passengers, the minister said.

Phal Desai further said that government had no plans to introduce more solar-powered boats.