No plans to reduce ration shops, says Kerala Food Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 20 (PTI) Kerala Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil on Thursday dismissed media reports suggesting that the state government plans to reduce the number of ration shops in the state.

Replying to a debate on the demand for grants in the Assembly, he said the government remains committed to strengthening the public distribution system, and rejected claims that an expert committee had recommended cutting down the current 13,872 shops to 10,000.

"Such news reports are baseless," Anil said, noting that the opposition had also raised the issue in the Assembly.

He added that since the enactment of the Food Security Act, in 2013, the government has actively taken steps to strengthen the ration system.

An expert committee, headed by the State Rationing Controller, has been set up to address the issues faced by ration shop owners. A discussion with organisations representing ration shop owners is scheduled during the ongoing Assembly session, Anil further stated.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led opposition UDF boycotted the ministers' reply speeches during the demand for grants debate, alleging that ruling members repeatedly disrupted and insulted them whenever they spoke.