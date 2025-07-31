No point in discussing past events: Lt Col Prasad Purohit on Malegaon blast case verdict

Mumbai, July 31 (PTI) Lt Col Prasad Purohit, who along with six others was on Thursday acquitted by the trial court in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, said he did not want to dwell on the past, and was happy that he will be able to continue to serve the country.

"There is more good in the world than there is bad. There is no point in discussing what happened in the past. One should be content with the success one achieves and I am content. I am not interested in speaking against any one," he told reporters after the verdict.

He was happy that he would be able to continue to serve the country, he said. "The nation is everything," the army officer added.

Nearly 17 years after a blast in Malegaon town of north Maharashtra claimed six lives, a special court in Mumbai on Thursday acquitted all the seven accused including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Purohit, noting there was "no reliable and cogent evidence" against them. PTI KRK KRK