No political alliance bigger than community: Pradyot Debbarma

Agartala, Mar 21 (PTI) Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarma on Friday asserted that no political alliance is bigger than the community.

He also demanded a solution to the Kokborok-speaking community's demand for the introduction of Kokborok language in Roman script.

The TMP is an ally of the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura.

The Tipra Indigenous Students’ Federation (TISF), student wing of Twipra Students' Federation (TSF) demanding the introduction of Kokborok language in Roman script organised a road blockade near Circuit House here throwing traffic out of gear for hours.

"No party or alliance is bigger than the community's interest. We want to write our language in a script which is convenient to us. Nothing shall be forced upon us. We want a lasting solution to this script debate," Debbarma told reporters after joining the road blockade.

The TMP supremo said, "Just because the questions are framed in Bengali script, many students had to submit their papers blank. If they fail, their future is doomed. People sometimes take drastic decisions in frustration and then they will be branded as terrorists." TMP MLA Ranjit Debbarma took up the issue during zero hour of the Assembly seeking a reply from Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Forest minister Animesh Debbarma, who is an MLA of TMP also urged the CM to consider the genuine concerns of the Kokborok-speaking community and take the necessary steps.

Saha in his reply said, "This issue has been discussed at various levels for the last several years. As such, we don't have any reservations, but there are certain issues which we should keep in mind. The script issue is one of the important components of the tripartite agreement signed recently.

"Apart from that, according to the Central government, a language with a foreign script can't be included in the 8th schedule of the Indian constitution. So even if the Roman script is finalised, the same problem may further arise during the inclusion of the language in the 8th schedule." Senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman while supporting the road blockade by the student bodies urged the government to introduce Kokborok in Roman script as per the demand of the students. PTI PS RG