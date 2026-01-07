No political instability necessitating extension of Governor's rule in CADC: Mizoram Cabinet

Aizawl, Jan 7 (PTI) The Mizoram Cabinet on Wednesday ruled out any political instability necessitating the extension of a Governor's rule in Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC).

The Council of Ministers held a meeting on Wednesday after the Governor had sought its opinion on whether the CADC should continue under Governor's rule, which was imposed in the council for six months in July last year.

The Governor had also sought the opinion of the council of ministers on whether a fresh inquiry commission should be constituted to examine the functioning of the council.

The council of ministers meeting chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma observed that there is no necessity to constitute a fresh inquiry commission to examine the functioning of the CADC as the three reports submitted by the inquiry commission constituted previously to examine the functioning of CADC, the study team headed by chief secretary to examine the functioning of all three ADCs in the state and Lawngtlai deputy commissioner on the CADC were enough to ascertain the prevailing situation of the council.

As regards the extension of Governor's rule, the council of ministers said that there is no political instability in the council as a particular party currently commands a majority by having 16 out of 20 members.

"Therefore, the council of ministers found no justification, on grounds of political instability or otherwise, for extending Governor's rule for another six months," the meeting said.

The meeting alleged that a Governor's rule was imposed in July last year despite the previous recommendation of the council of ministers that the party, which has the required majority, be allowed to form the next executive committee in the CADC.

State Governor Vijay Kumar Singh imposed Governor's rule in the CADC on July 7 last year following constant political instability in the council.

The imposition of Governor's rule follows the removal of BJP leader Molin Kumar Chakma from the Chief Executive Member (CEM) through a no-confidence motion on June 16.

Chakma was sworn in as the council chief on February 4, marking the creation of the first BJP-led executive body in the Chakma council since its inception in 1972.

However, after four months, the BJP-led Chakma council faced a severe blow after its 12 members, including incumbent council chairman Lakkhan Chakma, resigned from the party and defected to ZPM in June.

Later, 16 ZPM members led by Lakkhan Chakma, staked claim to form the next executive committee before the Governor in July.

The present council has witnessed frequent changes in leadership and defection, as the anti-defection law does not apply to it.

Meanwhile, ZPM demanded the immediate restoration of democratic mandate of the people and the formation of an executive body in the CADC.

State Supply minister and ZPM media chairman B Lalchhanzova told reporters on Tuesday that the ZPM now commands a majority in the council and 16 out of 20 elected members have unequivocally expressed support to the party.

He urged the governor to honour the mandate of the people and allow the ZPM, which maintains the required majority, to form the next executive body to ensure that constitutional and democratic values are upheld.

In a letter addressed to the Governor, ZPM president Lalliansawta also urged him to order a floor test to allow the party to prove its majority. PTI CORR RG