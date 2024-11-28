No political involvement in any case being probed by cops, says Goa CM

Panaji, Nov 28 (PTI) No political involvement has been found in various cases being probed by the police, including those related to jobs, land sale and financial misappropriation, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday.

Talking to reporters after chairing a cabinet meeting, the CM said police has been given a free hand to probe all such cases.

"Cases of fraud related to sale of land, giving jobs and financial misappropriation are registered at various police stations. A detailed inquiry is being conducted. As per the police probe so far, no political involvement has been found in any of these cases," he said.

The opposition Congress and AAP have been protesting against the state government claiming that a cash-for-jobs scam is underway in the state. They have sought a judicial inquiry. PTI RPS BNM