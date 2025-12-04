No political protection to criminals in Odisha, worried over crime against women: Majhi

Bhubaneswar, Dec 4 (PTI) Asserting that Odisha’s BJP government never accorded political protection to any criminal during its 18 months of rule in the state, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said he is equally worried over any crime against women. Majhi said this while replying to a debate on demands for grant of the home department in the Assembly.

He said, “Many members of the House have expressed concern over violence against women. I also agree with their words. Violence against women is very worrying. I personally would like no single incident against women to happen. But, despite all efforts, some unfortunate incidents are happening. But, the government has adopted a zero tolerance policy in such cases.” The opposition BJD and Congress criticised the state government over cases like the gang rape in Gopalpur in Ganjam district, Baliharchandi in Puri district, self-immolation death of a woman student over a sexual harassment case in Balasore and self burning to death of a minor girl at Balanga in Puri district.

The chief minister responded by saying: “Those who are pointing fingers at the government today on the women's safety issue, I asked them a simple question to tell me just one such case of violence against women, in which the accused was not intentionally arrested or given political protection.” Majhi said he can mention many such cases, in which the previous government protected the accused persons.

"The criminal involved in violence against women will not be forgiven for a moment. The culprit will be made a government guest and kept in jail," he said.

Claiming that his government was committed to suppressing crimes against minors with a strong hand, the CM said in the past few days, Odisha Police has taken the lead in punishing the culprits in a very short period of time due to the high quality of investigation and professionalism of the investigating officers.

For example, Majhi said a case registered under the POCSO Act at Chandaka police station in the urban police district of Bhubaneswar, was completed within 37 days and the accused was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine.

“I want to assure the people of the state that there will be no leniency towards criminals in Odisha. The political protection license that they had under the previous government has expired and there is no chance of its renewal,” he said.

Therefore, all criminals should reform; otherwise the chief minister has already given the necessary instructions to the police administration to reform them, Majhi said.

“If you want to take a risk with law and order, the government and the police administration are fully prepared. I give this promise to the people of my dear state,” Majhi said.

Earlier, initiating a debate, BJD member Byamakesh Ray held the government responsible for the rise in crimes against women across the state. He alleged that police stations are functioning as the BJP party office and the personnel are under political pressure.

Congress Legislature Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam expressed concern over the rise in crimes against the women, particularly belonging to tribals, Dalits and backward caste girls.

“When Majhi became CM, the tribals and dalits had a dream that they would be protected. But, things are going against them. The tribal women and girls are raped frequently under the BJP rule,” he alleged.

BJP member Babu Singh claimed that though certain crimes have taken place during last 17 months, the police have taken prompt action against culprits and arrested.

“Many influential persons are booked in criminal cases which was not possible during the previous BJD government,” he said.

The House later passed the first supplementary grants for the departments of Home and General Administration and Public Grievances.