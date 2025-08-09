No political will to resolve Manipur crisis: Congress

Imphal, Aug 9 (PTI) Claiming that there is no political will to resolve the crisis in Manipur, the opposition Congress on Saturday said that despite the BJP-led alliance having 54 MLAs in the 60-member assembly, it cannot form a government in the state.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme to mark the anniversary of the Quit India Movement, state Congress president Keisham Meghachandra said that with the imposition of the President's Rule in the state, the gunfights may have stopped, but people can't move freely.

Earlier this week, Parliament approved a statutory resolution to extend President's Rule in Manipur for another six months, beyond August 13.

"We have given suggestions and memorandums on the current law and order situation in the state to the BJP leadership many times. But our views are not taken seriously by the BJP-led government at the Centre. With the imposition of the President's Rule on February 13, the gunfights may have stopped, but people still can't move freely," he said.

"Social welfare schemes remain paralysed, and the finances of the state are in a huge crisis. We are not in favour of the extension of the President's Rule for another six months. There is no one to listen to the complaints and grievances of the people," he added.

Meghachandra alleged that there is no political will to resolve the crisis.

"Despite the BJP and its allies having 54 MLAs in the 60-member House, no government could be formed," he said.

The Congress leader claimed that development of the state has completely stopped, and the healthcare facilities being provided by the Centre are not reaching the people.

"Due to the failure of the administration, the hardships of the people have multiplied," he claimed.

Meghachandra also criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre for the budget allocated to the state.

"The size of the budget recently passed in Parliament is small, and the amount allotted for relief camps is not sufficient. We are disappointed with the budget," he said.

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Manipur Appropriation Bill, 2025, authorising the state to spend Rs 30,969 crore for meeting expenditure requirements during the current financial year.

In May 2023, ethnic clashes broke out in the state between the Meteis and Kukis, leaving over 260 people killed, 1,500 injured, and over 70,000 people displaced. PTI CORR SOM