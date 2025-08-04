No poor family in Haryana will remain homeless: CM Saini

Chandigarh, Aug 4 (PTI) Asserting that no poor family in Haryana will remain homeless, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday handed over ownership certificates under the Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana and plot allotment letters under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana 2.0 to hundreds of beneficiaries.

At a state-level programme held in Panchkula, Saini while reaffirming the government's commitment, said that no poor family in Haryana will remain homeless, underscoring the resolve of the government to ensure inclusive growth.

The chief minister said that on Monday, 1,144 beneficiaries in Sector-23, Jagadhri received ownership certificates under Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana.

As many as 3,884 rural beneficiaries received plot allotment letters across 58 villages in the state under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana 2.0, an official statement said.

A home is more than shelter, it is a dream, a source of dignity and security, he said.

Saini emphasised that these initiatives go beyond housing construction, they reflect the broader goal of empowering the weakest segments of society.

Beneficiaries were identified transparently, ensuring that only the deserving beneficiaries get the benefit. No favoritism, no recommendations were made, just need-based assistance was provided, he stated, describing it as a milestone in transparent and accountable governance.

Highlighting the role of a double-engine government, Saini said, "We have kept our promise, land has been provided, and financial assistance has been extended for house construction. This has only been possible due to strong coordination between the Centre and the state".

Saini said that under the first phase of the Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana, 15,256 families in 14 cities were already allotted 30-square-yard plots. A Rs 2.5 lakh subsidy per household is being provided under PMAY-Urban 2.0 for house construction.

Besides this, in rural areas, under Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana 2.0, the process to allot plots to 1.58 lakh applicants in 561 villages is underway. Furthermore, Rural beneficiaries will receive Rs 1.38 lakh under PMAY Gramin, Rs 12,000 for toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission, and 90 days of unskilled labor wages under MGNREGA.

He further shared that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin, so far, 69,150 houses have been built in rural areas with Rs 579 crore in assistance, while 77,900 houses have been constructed in urban areas under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Shehri with Rs 1,650 crore support.

Saini said the state government has ushered in a new era of development, transforming not just housing, but also bringing revolutionary improvements in education, healthcare, employment, and basic infrastructure.

"Youth are becoming self-reliant, women feel safer, and farmers are more prosperous. This is just the beginning. Our goal is that no family in Haryana should be without a roof over their head," he said.

Speaking at the event, Development and Panchayats Minister Krishan Lal Panwar said several decisions are being taken for the welfare of the poor, youth, and women.

Earlier, poor families could only imagine owning a house. But under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, over four crore homes have been provided to the needy across the country, he said.

He said that in Haryana too, under the guidance of Chief Minister Saini, housing initiatives in both rural and urban areas have been fast-tracked.

"Unlike previous governments, where plots remained on paper, today beneficiaries receive both registered ownership and possession," he added.