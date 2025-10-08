No power cuts in Punjab from next year: Arvind Kejriwal

Jalandhar, Oct 8 (PTI) AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said upgrades in the power sector are underway at a scale in Punjab, and promised there will be no power cuts from next summer.

He was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation of a power transmission and distribution unit.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accompanied him at the event.

"Ninety per cent of people in Punjab get free electricity," Kejriwal, who waived power charges up to a point even in Delhi when he was the chief minister, said.

He said farmers in Punjab are getting at least 8 hours of assured electricity for irrigation, which would soon be increased to all day long.

"We have now moved to the next step that there should be a 24-hour supply of electricity," he said.

Kejriwal said the infrastructure upgrades involve laying 25,000 km of new power cables, 8,000 new electric transformers, and 77 new power sub-stations.

"Infrastructure upgradation is being done at a massive scale. The entire system will be modern. In the next summer, there will be no power cuts in Punjab," he claimed.

The politician blamed the previous Congress and SAD-BJP governments for not improving the power distribution and transmission network in the state. PTI CHS VN VN