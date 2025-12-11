No power on earth can now give jobs to kin of terrorists in J&K: LG Sinh

Jammu, Dec 11 (PTI) Jammu, Dec 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha asserted on Thursday that the government has made a decisive policy shift, committing to provide employment exclusively to the families of terror victims while denying any relief to those linked with terrorism.

"Terror victims will get justice and jobs, and terrorists will get bullets,” the LG said while handing over appointment letters to 41 next of kin of terror victims of the Jammu division.

Referring to recent data presented in Parliament, the LG said, "Since the emergence of terrorism till 2019, 41,949 civilians had been killed. Terrorism, separatism and their ecosystem were responsible for these deaths." "Justice will now reach the right people. Now, the kin of terror victims get jobs. No power on earth can give jobs to the kin of terrorists. I want to tell those who still wear coloured glasses that the period of terrorism is gone," the LG said.

On the occasion, the LG narrated the story of Naseeb Singh and his family.

Naseeb Singh's father Dharam Singh and four others from Kotranka in Rajouri district were killed by terrorists on June 28, 2005.

"For two decades, Naseeb Singh and his family were forced to live in misery, constant fear and insecurity. The dark days in their lives have ended. It is a new dawn of hope and dreams for the family," Sinha said.

Contrasting the situation in J&K of today with that of the previous times, he said that earlier "jobs were given to a large number of people connected with terrorism and separatism", but now, the situation has changed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"People ruling the region earlier used to compromise for temporary peace. Under PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, an attempt was made to change that arrangement," he added, asserting that justice will now reach the right people.

The LG also said that old cases will be reopened and the guilty, whether they are on this or that side of the border, will face punishment.

"Not only the current cases of terror victims, but even older cases will be reopened. Some have already been reopened. Whether terrorists are on this side of the border or the other side, they will face severe punishment for their heinous acts," he said.

On the occasion, appointment letters were also handed over to 22 beneficiaries in age-relaxation cases and 19 wards of police martyrs under compassionate appointment rules and the rehabilitation assistance scheme.

Earlier, on July 28, the Lieutenant Governor handed over appointment letters to 94 next of kin of terror victims from the Jammu division. PTI AB AMJ AMJ