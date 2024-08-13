No power shortage now in Puducherry: Minister

Puducherry, Aug 13 (PTI) Home and Electricity Minister A Namassivayam told the assembly on Tuesday that the Union Territory of Puducherry presently does not face power shortage.

Replying to members' views on demands for grants to the electricity department and a few others, he said that the expeditious economic development of Puducherry had raised requirements for power from 510 MW to 540 MW. But the government is getting sufficient power from central power establishments in addition to the power generated by the territorial government-owned Power Corporation in Karaikal.

"The power available from these sources is sufficient, and hence there is presently no power shortage in Puducherry," the minister said.

Informing the house that the government has drawn up plans to fill vacancies in different categories in the Department of Electricity here, he said that of the 2,192 technical posts in the department, 850 posts are vacant.

"We have proposed to fill 75 posts of junior engineers and 177 construction helpers in the department," he said.

The prevalence of vacancies has increased the workload on existing staff, he said, adding that the government is contemplating providing them with life and health insurance.

PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan detailed the steps taken to improve infrastructure, including underground drainage facilities and drinking water supply in the union territory.

He also said that financial assistance from organisations such as HUDCO would also be sought to improve infrastructure in the UT. PTI CORR ANE