No power tariff hike since Dec 2023, billing strictly according to norms: CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu, Feb 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said that there has been no hike in the power tariff in the Union Territory since December 2023.

Replying to a question raised by NC MLA Bashir Ahmed Veeri in the assembly, the chief minister said electricity billing in metered areas is being carried out strictly based on actual consumption recorded, leaving no scope for arbitrariness.

In non-metered areas, he said, bills are raised on a flat-rate basis in accordance with the agreed load ap per existing norms.

The power tariff determination and any rationalisation, if required, falls within the jurisdiction of the Jammu and Kashmir Electricity Regulatory Commission (JKERC), Abdullah said.

He clarified that during the determination of tariffs, the regulatory authority follows prescribed procedures, parameters and rationale laid down under the law.

The transmission losses are not realised by the consumers, he added.