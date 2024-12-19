No problem if Ajit Pawar visits Hedgewar's memorial: BJP leader Chitra Wagh

Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) BJP leader Chitra Wagh on Thursday said there should not be any objection if Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visits the RSS founder's memorial as the Sangh had contributed to the victory of all Mahayuti allies.

The Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP, secured a landslide victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections last month by securing 230 of the 288 seats.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Shinde, several other BJP and Shiv Sena leaders as well as some NCP legislators visited the memorial of RSS founder Dr K B Hedgewar at Reshimbagh in Nagpur during the legislature session underway in the city.

After visiting the memorial, Shinde said no one can ignore the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) contribution to nation-building and that the ideologies of the Sangh Parivar and Shiv Sena are same.

Ajit Pawar did not visit the memorial, though two legislators of his party went there.

Speaking to reporters during her visit to Hedgewar's memorial, BJP MLC Chitra Wagh said there should not be any problem with NCP leaders, including Ajit Pawar, visiting Reshimbagh.

"They (RSS) indeed have played a crucial role. Nobody can deny the contribution of the RSS in winning so many seats. The RSS not only helped the BJP candidates to win but even worked in support of its allies during the assembly polls," she said.

Wagh also said it was important to embrace positive ideologies.

"It is a good thing to embrace a good school of thought. Hence, I feel they (NCP leaders) will visit the RSS headquarters. The RSS worked for the Mahayuti and made a significant contribution. Neither the NCP nor Shiv Sena can ever deny the contribution of the RSS," she added.

When Shiv Sena leader Dada Bhuse was asked about Pawar skipping the visit, he said, "I am a junior party worker; I cannot comment on his decision." Everybody has the right to decide whether to visit such places or not, he said.

"But it is true that the RSS definitely played a key role and helped the Mahayuti in the state polls," Bhuse added.

NCP MLA Raju Karemore, who visited Hedgewar's memorial, said he went there on his own and not on the instruction of his party.

"The chief whip of the BJP in the legislative assembly had circulated messages encouraging visits to the place, which prompted me to go there," he said. PTI ND GK