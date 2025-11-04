No progress in probe into Mahadev Munde murder, woman doctor's suicide; will meet Shah: Sule

Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Tuesday expressed concern over the lack of progress in the investigations into the murder of Mahadev Munde in Beed and the suicide of a woman doctor in Phaltan, and said she would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to seek justice for the grieving families.

Sule said that despite the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) three months ago to probe Munde's murder in Beed, there has been "no visible progress".

Mahadev Munde, a resident of Parli, was abducted on October 19, 2023, and was found dead three days later.

"The police have not shared any details of the investigation with the victim's family. Even after repeatedly approaching the government, the Munde family continues to be denied justice," she said in a statement.

The Baramati MP further said those in power were making contradictory statements regarding the suicide of a 28-year-old woman doctor in Phaltan town of Satara district.

"There seems to be an attempt to shield those responsible for the young doctor's death. We demand that an SIT be constituted in this case as well," she said.

The doctor, hailing from Beed district, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan on October 23. In a suicide note written on her palm, she alleged that sub-inspector Gopal Badane raped her on multiple occasions, while Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her. Both have been arrested.

Sule said that the two cases were extremely serious from the standpoint of law and order in Maharashtra.

"It is evident that the victims' families are being forced to struggle for justice despite repeated follow-ups with the state government. The hope of justice is slowly fading," she said.

The NCP (SP) leader said she, along with party MP Bajrang Sonawane, would soon meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure the families receive clarity on the progress of investigations.

"Justice must be delivered to the victims' families, and I will continue to pursue these cases until that happens," she asserted. PTI MR ARU