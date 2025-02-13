No progress on housing, roads, Anganwadis under PM JANMAN in West Bengal: Centre

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The Union tribal affairs ministry on Thursday said there had been no progress in West Bengal under PM JANMAN for housing, roads, Anganwadis and student hostels for PVTGs.

The Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN), launched in November 2023, aims to provide basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water, education, health and nutrition, road and telecom connectivity, and livelihood opportunities to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) through 11 specific initiatives led by nine central ministries.

PVTGs are characterised by pre-agricultural level of technology, stagnant or declining population growth, extremely low literacy and a subsistence level of economy.

Responding to a question by BJP MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato, Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durga Das Uikey told the Lok Sabha that one key initiative under PM JANMAN was setting up multi-purpose centres with full funding from the ministry.

However, the West Bengal government had not yet submitted proposals for these centres, he said.

"Further, as per information from line ministries or departments, no progress has been observed under the 'abhiyan' in respect of interventions of housing (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin), roads (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana), Anganwadis and hostels (Samagra Siksha) in the state of West Bengal," the minister said in a written reply.

Mahato -- the MP from Purulia in West Bengal -- had sought to know if the state government actively participated in the implementation of PM JANMAN and the progress made so far.

The ministry is regularly following up with the West Bengal government to ensure implementation of PM JANMAN, Uikey said.

He said his ministry, along with state governments and Union territories, was using the PM Gati Shakti mobile application to estimate the population of PVTGs and identify gaps in infrastructure so that they could be included under PM JANMAN.

As of October 2024, the data collected for West Bengal includes details of three PVTG communities -- Birhor, Lodha, and Toto.

A total of 67,431 people belonging to these communities live in the state's Alipurduar, Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur and Purulia districts.