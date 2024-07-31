No project sanctioned on rail division at Gulbarga: Railway minister

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) No project has been sanctioned for establishing a railway division at Gulbarga district in Karnataka as its creation was not found "justified", Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

He said this in a written reply to questions raised by Congress MP Radhakrishna who wanted to know why work on the project has not commenced despite the sanctioning of the railway division in Gulbarga district and land acquisition by the state government.

"No work/project for establishing a railway division at Gulbarga (Kalaburagi) has been sanctioned," Vaishnaw said.

"A committee of senior railway officers was constituted to analyze and review the feasibility of creation of 3 divisions, including Gulbarga (Kalaburagi), announced during the presentation of interim railway budget of 2014-15," he added.

According to Vaishnaw, the committee, after examining all the relevant issues from operational, financial, administrative and other aspects of railway working, did not find the creation of these three new divisions justified.

"Based on findings of the committee, the proposal of creation of new division was not taken forward," the Railway Minister said. PTI JP ZMN