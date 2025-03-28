No proposal for new agreement on fishing rights in Palk Strait under discussion: Govt

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) At present, there is "no proposal" for a new agreement on fishing rights in the Palk Strait under discussion between the governments of India and Sri Lanka, the Centre informed Parliament on Friday.

The earlier agreements that have a bearing on the matter were concluded in 1974 and 1976 respectively, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said in a written response to a query in the Lok Sabha.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was asked about the steps taken or proposed to be taken by the government for a new agreement with Sri Lanka concerning fishing rights in the Palk Strait.

"At present, there is no proposal for a new agreement on fishing rights in the Palk Strait under discussion between the Government of India and the Government of Sri Lanka," Singh said.

The minister also shared data on the number of Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan authorities as well the number of boats from the southern state apprehended by authorities in the island nation in the last 11 years.

"Indian fishermen are arrested from time to time by Sri Lankan authorities for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in Sri Lankan waters," he said.

According to the data, 454 Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by Sri Lankan authorities in 2015, 290 in 2016, 229 in 2022, 526 in 2024 and 135 in 2025 (till March 22).

Singh said the government attaches the highest priority to the safety, security and welfare of Indian fishermen.

"The government has been consistently taking up the issue of the early release and repatriation of Indian fishermen and fishing boats with the Sri Lankan government through bilateral mechanisms, diplomatic channels, and various official interactions, including by the Prime Minister in his recent meeting with the Sri Lankan President (December 16, 2024)," he said.

In all interactions, it has been conveyed to the Sri Lankan authorities that this issue may be considered purely on humanitarian and livelihood grounds, he added. "Further, our mission and consulates in Sri Lanka make regular visits to local jails and detention centres to ascertain the condition of Indian fishermen and provide requisite help and support, including legal assistance," the minister said.

In addition, issues related to fishermen are dealt with through bilateral institutional mechanisms, such as the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Fisheries, which also includes representatives from the Tamil Nadu government, he said.

The last JWG meeting was held on October 29, 2024. Sustained diplomatic efforts of the government have secured the release and repatriation of 615 fishermen apprehended by Sri Lankan authorities since 2024, Singh said. PTI KND RC