No proposal for setting up Indian Education service for appointments of Chancellors, VCs: MoE

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The Ministry of Education on Wednesday ruled out any proposal for setting up an Indian Education Service for appointment to the post of Chancellor, Vice Chancellor, Pro-Chancellor and Registrar in higher education institutions.

Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar said this in response to a written question in the Rajya Sabha.

"There is no such proposal under consideration on the setting up of Indian Education Service. Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) are statutory autonomous organisations established under respective central acts of Parliament and governed by the provisions," Majumdar said.

The incumbents to the posts of Chancellor, Vice Chancellor, Pro-Chancellor and Registrar in HEIs are appointed in a transparent manner by following the provisions of their respective acts, statutes, ordinances, regulations or the recruitment rules framed thereunder.

Majumdar said his ministry, in collaboration with Delhi University, has launched the CU-Chayan -- a unified recruitment portal designed to streamline, standardise and make the faculty recruitment process transparent for all central universities across India.

"It is a platform that connects employers with potential job candidates, simplifying the recruitment process and making it more efficient. Similarly, a portal for recruitment of Vice-Chancellors to central universities has also been launched," Majumdar said. PTI GJS GJS RT RT