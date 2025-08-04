No proposal for setting up nuclear power plant in Goa: Minister

Panaji, Aug 4 (PTI) Goa Power Minister Ramakrishna Dhavalikar on Monday told the legislative assembly that the government is not considering any proposal to establish a nuclear power facility.

Responding to a written question raised by Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) MLA Viresh Borkar, the minister stated that the government has not conducted any public consultations regarding the setting up of a nuclear power facility.

"The issue of a nuclear power facility does not arise, and hence, there have been no stakeholder consultations or assessments on the matter," he stated.

Borkar had asked whether the government had held consultations with local communities, civil society, or environmental experts, considering Goa's high ecological sensitivity, dense coastal population, and its tourism-based economy.

The minister responded that such consultations were "not applicable" in light of the absence of any proposal for a nuclear facility.

Dhavalikar said the state has received multiple proposals from public and private sector entities to set up clean and renewable energy projects.

"These proposals include a 100 MW decentralised wind power plant across multiple locations under RESCO mode by M/s JVS Comatso Industries Pvt. Ltd., Pune, a 300 MW solar power plant integrated with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) by NTPC Green Energy Ltd., A 197 MW floating solar power project to be installed across four dams in Goa by SJVN Green Energy Ltd. and others," the minister added. PTI RPS NSK