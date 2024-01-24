No proposal of Union ministers going to Ayodhya: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said there is no proposal of the Union ministers travelling to Ayodhya to pay obeisance at the Ram temple.

Responding to a question on whether on the lines of various BJP-ruled states, the entire cabinet will visit the Ram temple, Thakur said as of now, no member is going there.

"There is no proposal by the cabinet that the cabinet ministers will go there," he said.

Responding to questions after a briefing on the decisions taken by the Union cabinet, the minister said that on a personal note, he would suggest the people to visit the temple town keeping in mind the decisions taken and advisories issued by the Uttar Pradesh government due to high footfall.

Around five lakh devotees visited the Ram temple complex on day one as it opened its doors to the public on Tuesday, a day after the consecration ceremony. PTI PK AS AS