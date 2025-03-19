No proposal to change retirement age of govt employees: Centre informs Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The government is not considering any proposal to change the retirement age of its employees, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, he also said the government has no policy to abolish vacancy created by retirement of employees.

"No proposal to change the retirement age of government employees is under consideration of the government," Singh said.

Asked whether any government employees' union or organisations had demanded changes in the retirement age, the minister said, "No formal proposal has been received from staff side of National Council (Joint Consultative machinery)."

Asked to share details of the retirement age of the employees of central and various state governments and the reasons for non-uniformity in their retirement age, Singh said, "No such data is centrally maintained in the government as the subject matter falls in the State List."