No proposal to convert decommissioned railway coaches into mobile libraries, classrooms: Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw appreciated MP Sudha Murty's interest in knowing if decommissioned railways coaches are being converted into mobile libraries or classrooms when she raised this issue in Rajya Sabha but said no such proposal has been received by his ministry.

In a written reply on Wednesday, Vaishnaw said, "The proposal of converting decommissioned railway coaches into mobile libraries or classrooms is a good idea which will encourage reading habits and support education. So far, no proposal for such conversion has been received." He responded to the question by Murty in which she wanted to know if the government has considered converting decommissioned railways coaches into mobile libraries or classrooms to encourage reading habits and support education in rural areas and slums.

Vaishnaw added, "While considering the implementation of such an initiative, two important aspects merit attention. First, regular maintenance of these coaches would be essential to ensure they remain safe and suitable for public use. Second, it is important to clarify that decommissioned coaches are not fit for movement and therefore cannot be used as mobile units." PTI JP ZMN