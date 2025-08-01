No proposal to hike honorarium for Anganwadi workers: Centre

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The Women and Child Development Ministry said on Friday that there is no proposal to increase the honorarium of anganwadi workers and helpers engaged under the POSHAN scheme, In a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur said anganwadi workers are "honorary workers" who voluntarily offer their services for child care and development in their local communities.

"Currently no such proposal is under consideration," Thakur said in response to a question whether the government is considering a proposal to increase the honorarium of anganwadi workers and helpers engaged under the POSHAN scheme.

They are compensated with honorarium payments, which were last revised on October 1, 2018.

Currently, anganwadi workers at regular anganwadi centres receive Rs 4,500 per month, while those working at mini-centres get Rs 3,500.

Anganwadi helpers are paid Rs 2,250 per month. In addition, performance-based incentives of Rs 500 is given to anganwadi workers and Rs 250 is given for anganwadi helpers.