No proposal to include Konkani written in Roman script as Goa's official language: CM Sawant

Panaji, Jul 16 (PTI) Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said there is no proposal to amend the law to include Konkani written in Roman script as part of the official language.

In a written reply to a question tabled by AAP MLAs Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva in the assembly, Sawant said that as per the Official Language Act, 1987, the Konkani language means the Konkani language written in Devanagari script, which is the official language.

A section of Goans is demanding that Konkani written in the Roman script should also be considered as the official language.

Responding to the demand, Sawant said considering the importance of literature in Romi (Roman) script, the state government is releasing recurring grants to the private institution, Dalgado Konknni Akademi, for the development of Romi script in Konkani language.

The chief minister, who also holds the portfolio of Official Language Department, said that Rs 151.62 lakh were released as grants for the Goa Konkani Akademi during the financial year 2023-24.

Dalgado Konknni Akademi, working for the promotion of Konkani in Roman script, was sanctioned Rs 29.61 lakh as grants, he said.