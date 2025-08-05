No proposal to include property and voting rights in OCI framework: Govt

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) There is no proposal under the government's consideration to expand the existing Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) framework to include property rights, voting rights or simplified re-naturalisation pathways for former citizens of India, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar replied in the negative when asked if there was a proposal to give dual citizenship to the Indian diaspora holding a foreign nationality. The provisions of Articles 9 and 11 of the Constitution of India read with Section 9 of the Citizenship Act, 1955, do not allow dual citizenship, he said in a written reply.

"No Sir. There is no proposal under consideration to expand the existing OCI framework to include property rights, voting rights or simplified re-naturalisation pathways for former Indian citizens," he said. PTI ABS RT