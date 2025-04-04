No proposal to reduce physical test parameters between male, female candidates for Army recruitment: MoD

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The Ministry of Defence on Friday ruled out any proposal to reduce the physical test parameters between male and female candidates for recruitment in the Indian Army.
This information was shared by Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth in response to a written question in the Lok Sabha. "No such proposal has been moved by the Indian Army till date," he said.
DMK MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy had asked whether the government is proposing to reduce the physical test parameters between male and female candidates for recruitment in the Indian Army. PTI GJS AS AS