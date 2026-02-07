No proposal to relax change of land use norms: Govt tells J-K Assembly

Jammu, Feb 7 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday said there is no proposal under consideration to relax the norms related to change of land use (CLU) in the Union Territory.

The information was provided by minister Javed Ahmed Rana in the Assembly in reply to a question raised by MLA Surjit Singh Salathia. The minister was replying on behalf of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Rana said, "The government does not intend to grant any relaxation in CLU norms at present." He also clarified that there is no proposal to exempt rural areas from the existing CLU provisions.

The minister further said the government is not considering any proposal to reduce the prescribed fees or ease formalities related to CLU.

MLAs Vikram Randhawa, Rajiv Jasrotia and R S Pathania raised supplementary questions on the issue. PTI AB AB MNK MNK