No proposal to revisit 'Shakti' free bus travel scheme for women: Karnataka CM

Bengaluru, Oct 31 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said there is no proposal before the government to revisit the 'Shakti' scheme, which provides free bus travel for all women domiciled in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had on Wednesday indicated about revisiting the Shakti scheme.

"There is no such proposal before the government, he (Shivakumar) only said what some women are saying. I don't know, I was not there. I will speak...." Siddaramaiah said in response to a question regarding the Deputy CM's statement.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "there is no situation for revisiting it at the government level. There is no such intention, there is no such proposal." Noting that many women had tweeted and emailed him about their willingness to pay for travel, and that they don’t want free ride, Shivakumar, addressing an event, had said: "let's see, we will all sit and discuss it. They are a section (of women), they may be 5-10 per cent. Let's see, some have honestly expressed they are ready to pay. Ramalinga Reddy (Transport Minister) and I -- we will discuss in the government, what to do." Shakti is one of the five guarantee schemes rolled out by the Congress government after coming to power last year.

It was launched on June 11, 2023 within a month of the government assuming office.

As on October 18, 2024, the state spent Rs 7,507.35 crore on the Shakti scheme for the 311.07 crore free rides by the women. PTI KSU RS ROH