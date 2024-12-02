No proposal to standardise wages for contractual, guest teachers: Govt to Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The Ministry of Education on Monday ruled out any plans for a national framework for the standardisation of contracts and wages for contractual and guest teachers.

The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar in response to a written question in the Lok Sabha.

Congress MP Dharamvira Gandhi asked whether the government has any plans to establish a national framework for the standardisation of contracts and wages for contractual or guest teachers, ensuring that they are compensated equitably for the work performed by them.

"At present, no such proposal is under consideration in this ministry," Majumdar said.

The Union minister said that as per the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2022-23, over 2.43 lakh contractual faculty members are employed in public education institutions and over 10,000 contractual faculty members in private institutions. PTI GJS GJS KVK KVK