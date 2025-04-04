No proposal under consideration for electoral bond scheme: Govt

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The government on Friday said there is no proposal under consideration to have an "alternative mechanism" to the now-scrapped electoral bond scheme.

The law ministry was asked in the Rajya Sabha about "details of the alternative mechanism that is being considered after the Supreme Court's verdict on electoral bonds".

Citing the Department of Economic Affairs (in the finance ministry), Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said in a written reply that "there is no such proposal under consideration".

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections last February, the Supreme Court scrapped the Centre's electoral bonds scheme of anonymous political funding, calling it "unconstitutional" and ordering disclosure of the bond's donors, amount and recipients by March 13 that year.

The top court held that the 2018 scheme was "violative" of the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression and right to information. PTI NAB ARI