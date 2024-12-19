No proposal under consideration for employees' early retirement scheme: Centre

New Delhi: There is no proposal under consideration of the Central government related to early retirement of its employees, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Advertisment

The Central government employees, who fulfil the prescribed criteria have the option to seek early retirement available to them under Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021, All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958, etc., said Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh in a written reply.

"No, Sir. There is no such proposal under consideration of the government," he added.

The Centre was asked "whether the government is contemplating an early retirement scheme for the Central government employees and the impact of its implementation on employees".