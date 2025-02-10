No proposal under consideration for inclusion of Buxar under PRASHAD scheme: Govt

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) There is no proposal under consideration of the Tourism Ministry for inclusion of Buxar in Bihar under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme, the government informed Parliament on Monday.

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said this in a written response to a query.

"The Ministry of Tourism under the PRASHAD scheme provides financial assistance to the state governments and Union Territory administrations for development of tourism infrastructure at identified pilgrimage and heritage destinations," he said.

The ministry has sanctioned 47 projects in 27 states/UTs with estimated cost of Rs 1594.40 crore till date, the government said.

In response to a query, Shekhawat said, "No proposal is under consideration of the Ministry of Tourism for inclusion of Buxar, Bihar under the PRASHAD Scheme".

However, the Ministry of Tourism has sanctioned two projects in Bihar under the said scheme namely, 'Development at Patna Sahib' and 'Development of basic facilities at Vishnupad temple', he said.

In addition, the Ministry of Tourism has identified two sites for development under the PRASHAD scheme viz. Simariya Ghat, Begusarai district and Aami Mandir, Saran district in Bihar, the minister said.

The Ministry of Tourism as part of its ongoing endeavour also promotes various tourism destinations and products of the country including Buxar in Bihar through promotional activities, events, website, social media promotions, etc, he said.

Receiving proposals from the state governments or UT administrations for financial assistance for tourism projects is a continuous process, the minister said.

The proposals received are examined with reference to the prescribed guidelines and financial assistance is extended for such projects subject to fulfilment of the stipulated conditions and availability of fund, Shekhawat added.