No proposal under consideration for making district-level merit list: Rajasthan govt

Jaipur, Jul 18 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has no proposal under its consideration to make district-level merit list and give preference to local candidates in government job recruitment, the state assembly was informed on Tuesday.

Education Minister B D Kalla made the statement during the Question Hour in response to a query.

He said that under Article 16(2) of the Constitution, preference cannot be given in public service employment on the basis of residence.

He said that after a decision of the Supreme Court on July 30, 2002, district-wise recruitment in the Education Department was stopped. He said district-wise recruitment is done for certain posts in the police.

Speaker CP Joshi suggested the government review this policy and take an appropriate decision in the interest of the state.

On this, the education minister assured discussions will be held with the Personnel Department in this regard.

During the discussion on this issue, Independent MLA Sanyam Lodha tried raising the matter, but the Speaker did not allow.

Also, opposition members created a ruckus in the House over the issue of farmers' loan waiver.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia accused the state government of not fulfilling its promises to farmers, leading to an exchange of barbs between the ruling and opposition members. Amid the din, Speaker Joshi intervened and asked the members to maintain the dignity of the House. Eight bills were introduced in the House, which will be passed following discussion in the House. PTI AG TIR TIR