No proposal under consideration to make paid menstrual leave mandatory for all workplaces: Govt

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The government has no proposal under consideration to make paid menstrual leave mandatory for all workplaces, the Women and Child Development Ministry said on Friday.

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi said the government implements the Scheme for Promotion of Menstrual Hygiene among adolescent girls in the age group of 10-19 years.

"At present, there is no proposal under consideration of the Government to make provision for paid menstrual leave mandatory for all workplaces," she said in a written response. PTI UZM BHJ UZM BHJ BHJ