No protocol during main bathing festival in Mahakumbh, flowers will be showered on saints: UP CM

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Dec 31 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that no protocol will be applicable during the main bathing festival in the Mahakumbh Mela and flowers will be showered on saints and devotees on this occasion.

Addressing reporters after a review meeting in Prayagraj, Adityanath said that the fair has almost taken a shape and more than 7,000 organizations have arrived. More than 1.5 lakh tents have been arranged by the mela authority, he said, adding people from all over the country and the world are eager to come to the Prayagraj Mahakumbh.

Adityanath appealed to the people of Prayagraj to present an excellent example of cleanliness during the Mahakumbh along with hospitality, saying that this time they are getting a better opportunity than the example they had presented in the 2019 Kumbh.

Describing the safety and convenience of every pilgrim and tourist in the Maha Kumbh as the top priority, Adityanath said, "Whether it is an Indian or a foreigner, an NRI or a resident of Prayagraj, it is our responsibility to ensure the safety and convenience of everyone without any discrimination in the Mahakumbh." While reviewing the preparations for the Maha Kumbh, the chief minister took stock of the progress of the work by all the departments one by one.

He also directed officials to complete the police verification of all street vendors, auto-rickshaw and e-rickshaw drivers expeditiously.

Adityanath said that people who are irritated with the Indian culture and traditions are spreading misinformation about the Mahakumbh, and that they should be given a befitting reply.

Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand told the chief minister that the work of land allocation to all Akhadas, Mahamandleshwar, Khalsa, Dandibara, Khakchowk and other institutions has been completed, while the work of allocation to Prayagwal and other new institutions is going on.

He performed Abhishek and Puja of Maa Ganga during his visit to Prayagraj and paid homage to Bade Hanuman. Earlier, he inaugurated the Bio CNG plant in Arail, Naini. PTI RAJ MNK MNK