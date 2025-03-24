No provision in Islam for building mausoleums: Top Juna Akhara seer

Sambhal (UP), Mar 24 (PTI) Juna Akhara Mahamandaleshwar Yatindranand Giri on Monday said there is no provision in Islam for building mausoleums and graves of the Mughals should be "dumped" in countries they came from.

Speaking to reporters here, he described the Mughals as "robbers" and asked if it was right to praise such people or build mausoleums for them.

Giri's remarks came amid demands for removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

On March 17, violence erupted in Nagpur over the issue, leaving 33 police personnel injured. More than 100 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

"We have read and understood a little bit about Islam. There is no provision in Islam to build a permanent mausoleum and a roof over it. The dead are buried there and Islam says that after burial, the matter should be ended by putting soil on it," Giri said.

If people who follow Islam do such things, then they violate the religion, he said.

On the Mughals, Giri said they were "robbers" who were "excessively hungry" and did not have bread to eat.

He said, "If the countries they (Mughals) came from were prosperous, the culture of those countries would have been visible even today. They were robbers who came to loot India. Is it right to praise such robbers or build their mausoleums?" "The graves of all such people should be dumped in the countries they came from," he said. PTI COR NAV DIV DIV