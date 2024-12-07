No provision in law linking LoP post to party strength, claims Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav

Mumbai, Dec 7 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav on Saturday claimed there is no provision in the law which talks about the appointment of the leader of opposition in Maharashtra legislature merely on the strength of the party.

"I have given a letter to the legislature secretary seeking details of the provision of law under which the leader of the opposition is appointed. I met the state legislature secretary and he has not found any provision regarding that," Jadhav told reporters.

There is a provision to give the post of LOP to the largest party, he said.

Jadhav said although the speaker can approve the LOP's post, the government has to support it.

"I am confident that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with the deputy CMs will approve the LOP post," Jadhav said.

Usually, according to convention, for the LOP's post, the opposition party has to win 10 per cent seats. But no party has been able to get the required number.

In the November 20 assembly polls, the Shiv Sena (UBT) won 20 seats, Congress 16 and NCP (SP) 10.

About the appointment of LOP in the assembly, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar said MVA parties cannot insist that they get the post as they don't have required numbers.

Jadhav also demanded the deputy speaker's post for the opposition.

He recalled that in 1999, Shiv Sena-BJP made a mistake of breaking convention and fielding a nominee for the speaker's post, which was otherwise an unopposed contest.

In response, then chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh declined the deputy speaker's post for not following the convention.

Jadhav said new conventions can be set by giving the deputy speaker's post to the opposition. PTI PR BNM