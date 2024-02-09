No provision to give regular jobs to unemployed youth: UP Minister

Lucknow, Feb 9 (PTI) There is no provision to give regular jobs to unemployed youth by getting them trained as home guards, Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Prisons and Home Guards, Dharamveer Prajapati said on Friday.

Prajapati gave this answer in response to the question of Samajwadi Party member Abhay Singh during the Question Hour in the budget session in the assembly.

Singh had asked that in order to reduce the unemployment rate in the state, will the government make any special action plan to provide regular jobs to the unemployed youth by providing them training as home guards and linking them with employment.

Prajapati said, "No. After recruiting the home guards volunteers, they are provided training as per the requirement by the Home Guards Department to assist the police in maintaining peace." "There is no provision to provide regular jobs to unemployed youth by training them as Home Guards and linking them with employment," he added.

The minister said, “The post of Home Guards volunteer is a completely unpaid and voluntary post. At present, all the work and responsibilities are being completed safely by the available Home Guards volunteers in collaboration with the police force." In response to another question from Samajwadi Party's Anil Pradhan and Akhilesh, Prajapati said that from December 6, 2016, the duty allowance of home guards volunteers is Rs 600 per day and the government has allowed adding dearness allowance at the rate prescribed from time to time.

With the increase in the rate of dearness allowance, their daily duty allowance also automatically increases.

The post of Home Guards volunteer is a completely unpaid and voluntary post, to which the terms and conditions of state employees do not apply.

He also informed that at present 40,327 posts of Home Guards volunteers are vacant.

Prajapati said that action regarding recruitment on vacant posts is not under consideration. PTI AR CDN AS AS