No public welfare scheme of previous govt will be stopped, assures MP CM

Bhopal, Jan 1 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said no scheme of the previous government will be stopped.

Advertisment

He was addressing a function to dedicate development works and laying foundation stones of new projects cumulatively worth Rs 182 crore in Khargone.

"The implementation of all ongoing public welfare and development schemes and programmes in the state will continue. No scheme will be stopped," he said, adding that necessary funds for these would be arranged.

Earlier, he had assured the state Assembly that all schemes would continue after the opposition Congress raised the question of continuation of Ladli Behna Yojana, a flagship scheme started by the previous BJP government under Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Advertisment

The entire Nimar region has played an important role in the development of Madhya Pradesh, and a proposal to develop a new track to take the route coming from the south through Nimar region has been discussed with the railway minister, he said.

Yadav held a road show in Khargone and later chaired review meetings at the district collectorate with officials of Indore division on developmental works as well as the law and order situation.

According to an official release, the chief minister said the boundaries of divisions and districts in the state should be redrawn as per the need, for which a committee will be formed and a study will be conducted.

This work will start from Indore division as a pilot project, the release quoted him as saying.

The CM also gave instructions to complete the delimitation of police station boundaries soon, and for this discussions should be held with public representatives, the release said. PTI ADU BNM BNM