'No PUC, No Fuel' policy to continue after GRAP-IV ends: Delhi Minister Sirsa

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) The ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ policy will remain in force in the national capital even after the relaxation of GRAP-IV restrictions, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Tuesday.

Warning motorists, the minister said driving without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate is “no less than committing a crime against Delhi’s air.” Addressing a press conference, Sirsa said strict enforcement of anti-pollution measures will persist regardless of the status of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), and that no vehicle lacking a valid PUC certificate will be allowed to operate within the city.

“Vehicle pollution remains one of the primary contributors to poor air quality,” Sirsa said.

He said recent inspections led to suspension of 12 PUC centres found engaging in irregularities. These centres have been issued notices and the government will carry out continuous verification to ensure transparency. “If anyone is found violating norms, strict action will be taken,” Sirsa added.

The minister also highlighted several Cabinet decisions aimed at strengthening vehicular pollution checks. Four new automated vehicle testing stations are expected to become functional in the coming days.

In addition, amendments to the ASG (anti-smog gun) mandate for high-rise buildings will allow the installation of mist-based dust suppression systems, similar to those operating at ITO.

Regarding industrial pollution, Sirsa said enforcement action has been taken against more than 800 units. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has issued 411 closure notices, while the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has sealed approximately 400 units.

The Cabinet also cleared the establishment of the city's first e-waste park at Holambi Kalan. Spread over 11.5 acres, the facility will operate on a zero-waste model.

Sirsa described it as India’s first such facility, noting that it will recycle and reuse water through an advanced recirculation system to ensure zero water and air pollution. PTI NSM AKY