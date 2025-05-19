No purpose keeping in custody in MCOCA case: AAP MLA Naresh Balyan to Delhi court

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan on Monday argued in a Delhi court that keeping him in custody any further in the MCOCA case against him would serve no purpose.

Advocate M S Khan appearing Balyan made the submission before special judge Dig Vijay Singh and sought bail for his client.

Khan said the Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet in the case indicating the culmination of the investigation.

Balyan, he said, would abide by any condition imposed by the court if granted the reprieve.

Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh, appearing for the police, would argue on May 20.

Delhi Police on May 1 chargesheeted Balyan in the case.

The supplementary chargesheet was filed against four accused persons namely Sahil alias Poli, Vijay alias Kalu, Jyoti Prakash alias Baba, and Balyan under stringent sections of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

All accused persons were arrested in the case related to an organised crime syndicate allegedly run by gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu.

The court recently took cognisance of another supplementary chargesheet against another co-accused Ritik alias Peter.

Balyan was arrested in the case on December 4 last year whereas a court granted him bail in an extortion case.

The court on January 15 denied him bail in the case.

Delhi Police had argued the investigation was at a crucial stage in the case, and if granted bail, the accused would hamper the probe. PTI UK UK AMK AMK