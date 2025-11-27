Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has categorically said that there is no question of the state losing its rights on Krishna river water.

During a review meeting at the secretariat, the chief minister instructed officials to be assertive and strong in arguments before the tribunal adjudicating the river water share to protect the state's rights.

"Naidu made it clear that there is no question of losing AP's (Andhra Pradesh) rights on Krishna river water," said an official press release issued late on Wednesday.

According to the CM, 512 TMC water was apportioned to Andhra Pradesh and 299 TMC to Telangana, following the bifurcation of the united Andhra Pradesh state.

He called for this arrangement of water sharing to continue between the two Telugu states, adding that water security is important for all the districts and this natural resource in reservoirs should be used judiciously.

Meanwhile, officials informed the CM that 1,095 TMC water is available in all the reservoirs of the state by November 25 while ground water level in Rayalaseema region improved from 7.3 metres to nine metres. The chief minister directed officials to initiate measures to improve ground water levels, the press release added.