No question of claiming Kolhapur seat if father gets ticket: Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati

Pune, Mar 6 (PTI) Former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati on Wednesday said that as his father, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, is likely to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Kolhapur, there was no question of him staking a claim for the seat.

Speculation is rife that Shahu Maharaj, a descendant of the iconic 17th century ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, would be the candidate for opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi from Kolhapur.

"It was confirmed that I would be contesting Lok Sabha elections, from Kolhapur or Nashik constituency, but when it was decided that Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, my father would be contesting the elections from Kolhapur... it is the people's wish and in this scenario, there is no question of my contesting the LS seat," he said.

If his father gets the ticket, his entire effort will be directed to ensure Shahu Maharaj's victory in Kolhapur, Sambhaji Raje added. PTI SPK KRK