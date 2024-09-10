No question of CM change at present, says Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara

Bengaluru, Sep 10 (PTI) Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that some Congress leaders are weighing in for the Chief Minister's post in the event of leadership change in Karnataka, as they are capable of holding the top position.

He, however, said there is no question of changing the Chief Minister at this point of time.

As Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's petition challenging the Governor's sanction for his prosecution in the MUDA site allotment case is being heard in the High Court, Congress leaders seem to be preparing for a race to become CM, in case of leadership change, with several of them openly expressing their desire.

"Everyone is capable, so that is why they are talking about it, but where is the question of changing the Chief Minister at this point of time?" Parameshwara said when asked if there was a tussle for CM post in the party, with senior leaders making no secret of their aspiration.

Fielding questions from reporters here, he said: "All they (leaders) are saying is that if they get an opportunity, they will become (CM), if you want to take away that much independence also from them? ....but such things have to be expressed when the situation arises, not now." Meanwhile, state Congress working president Manjunath Bhandary and MLC Dinesh Gooligowda on Monday wrote to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, asking him to curb speculation over the Chief Minister’s tenure.

Asked about this, Parameshwara said: "I have also said on several occasions that discussion regarding the post of the Chief Minister is unnecessary. There is a Chief Minister and the administration is running smoothly, and it is a known fact to everyone that that there is no chance of Chief Minister change in the current situation." On several Congress leaders and Ministers themselves speaking regarding CM change and expressing their aspirations and the high command "remaining silent", Parameshwara said: "what I'm told (by party leaders) is, when media persons ask them: will they become CM -- why should we say no? So, we have said that we will also become, beyond that there is nothing." While Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D K Shivakumar is seen as a prime contender for the post in case of any change in leadership, names of Parameshwara and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi too are doing rounds, especially following their recent meeting with party leadership in New Delhi.

A verbal duel of sorts had erupted between two senior Ministers -- M B Patil and Shivanand Patil -- about seniority as the yardstick to become the Chief Minister.

Senior Congress MLAs -- Administrative Reforms Commission Chairperson R V Deshpande and Basavaraj Rayareddy, who is Siddaramaiah's financial adviser -- too have expressed their wish to become the Chief Minister.

Asked about Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil's visit to Delhi, amid debate within the party about CM aspirants, Parameshwara said: "he has gone there for his department work. I also go for Home Ministry related work. Just because I have gone, how can it be said that I have gone there to lobby for the CM post? It is unnecessary, the discussion on that itself is unnecessary." PTI KSU RS RS