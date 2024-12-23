No question of forgiving BJP MLC Ravi at any cost for using derogatory word : Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 23 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on Monday asserted that she will continue her legal fight seeking justice in connection with BJP MLC C T Ravi allegedly using a derogatory word against her and said that she will request Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to ensure swift action.

There is no question of forgiving Ravi at any cost, she said, and added that she will also seek justice from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and would write a letter to President Droupadi Murmu.

"If I get an opportunity, I will meet the prime minister and bring to his notice the injustice that has happened to me," she said.

Ravi allegedly used a derogatory word against Hebbalkar in the Legislative Council on December 19 during an altercation between them, when the House was adjourned for a while. He was arrested on the same day evening and taken into the police van from the premises of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, where the legislature session was held, based on Hebbalkar's complaint.

"For two days, I had gone into silence because I was shocked. I had never heard such a thing from anybody. I have come forward in politics fighting injustice. There was no red carpet for me in my career. I have struggled for 26 years and come to this level," Hebbalkar told reporters here.

Hitting out at BJP, she said, she feels pity about -- state BJP president B Y Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and saffron party leaders from her Panchamasali Lingayat community Basangouda Patil Yatna and Arvind Bellad -- for supporting a person who made a woman feel "disgusted".

"For the sake of politics and their party, they are doing it. The BJP leaders who chant Rama, Rama.. should be ashamed. He (Ravi) said it (derogatory word) I was the one who heard it being used against me. But, Ravi is going across the state getting garlanded and is getting glorified," she said.

If he has any conscience, he should tell women in his family that he is feeling guilty, she demanded.

Stating that she was shocked for a couple of days, the minister said she wont stop her fight against "injustice".

"I will once again submit an appeal to the Chairman of the Legislative Council. He has said before the media that he has not got any video or audio recordings (about usage of derogatory word), as the recording was mute in the House, but has seen certain recordings in the media. I, too, have evidence, I will also release it," she said.

There is no question of forgiving Ravi at any cost, she further said. "I will fight and this Laxmi Hebbalkar won't rest until he is punished for insulting the women community by using this derogatory word," she added.

Noting that she will request the Chairman of the Legislative Council and the Chief Minister that the police investigation should be completed at the earliest and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report has to come, Hebbalkar said the BJP is portraying Ravi as though he is a "god" before the state. "Their (BJP) masks should be removed".

"They all (BJP) are hypocrites. They are standing behind a person who used a derogatory word against a woman in the House and are praising him. Has anyone condemned it or apologised? Instead, they are taking his procession from place to place," she said.

Raising questions on alleged injuries to Ravi, who has bandages on his head, while in police custody, she asked, "What is the injury that has happened to him? How much injury? How many stitches? He has covered his head with a bangadge... I was pained by Ravi's words, but she was ready to face hundred such Ravis." The High Court on December 20 ordered the immediate release of Ravi in its interim order, observing that police failed to follow the procedures in arresting him. However, the bench of Justice M G Uma asked Ravi to co-operate with the investigation and be available for questioning.

Questioning the claims that there was an attempt to encounter Ravi while he was in police custody, she termed it as "politicisation." Accusing the BJP and Ravi of trying to mislead the people, Hebbalkar asked, "who had taken you (Ravi) on rounds, why? Police have done what has to be done in accordance with law...." Ravi had on Dececmber 20 accused the police of "violating" human rights, as he alleged that they took him on rounds the entire night to various places, without providing proper food and rest. PTI KSU KH